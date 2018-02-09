Nominate An Outstanding Hospitality & Tourism Professionals Throughout Simcoe County

KOOL FM is proud sponsors the 6th Annual Hospitality Awards Gala taking Place on April 19th at Liberty North in Barrie. It’s an award show that brings together and celebrates some of the most outstanding hospitality and tourism professionals throughout Simcoe County and your vote counts! Click here and nominate your favorite today in any of the following categories:

The People Choice awards,

Industry Management Awards

Legacy and lifetime achievements.

Proceeds from the Gala go to raising scholarships for students at Georgian College in the Hospitality and Tourism Program.