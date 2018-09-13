Norm McDonald Appearance Cancelled On The Tonight Show, But He Will Appear On This Show Today

Norm McDonald was to appear last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, but was cancelled due to her comments regarding the # MeToo Movement and his remarks regarding long time friends, Louis CK and Rosanne.

Norm was quick to apologize and explain his comments but ABC decided against Norm’s appearance at this time. According to reports, Jimmy did ask Norm to return at another time.

The comedian is set to launch a new interview series, “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” Sept. 14 on Netflix, with 10 roughly half-hour installments dropping at once.

Here’s what he said:

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Macdonald said he was “happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit.” He further opined: “It used to be, ‘One hundred women can’t be lying.’ And then it became, ‘One woman can’t lie.’ And that became, ‘I believe all women.’ And then you’re like, ‘What?’ Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there.”

Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 11, 2018



Norm will appear on The View today.