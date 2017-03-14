Nothing to See Here… Except An Extremely Patient House Trained Goat

Ann McNabb saw a goat patiently awaiting its owner in the Hospital visitor lot in Ottawa yesterday when she snapped this picture.

A goat? Ann likely thought the daylight savings time lack of sleep was playing with her, but the reason is a really good one.

Chauncey is a 10 month-old pygmy goat who lives in Cardinal, Ontario. He’s a therapy pet meant to help with anxiety. His owners were inside the Hospital taking care of paperwork when the picture was taken and released to the world. Secret’s out!

Ryan Selleck and his wife Tammy share the explanation below…