November 10th and 11th, 2018

Featuring the Spice Girls who are going tour! Well, 4 members are!

By Top 20

#20  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#19  Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#18  Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#17  The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

#16  In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

#15  Kiss Me – Magic

#14  Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#13  Natural – Imagine Dragons

#12  With You – Tyler Shaw

#11  Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#10  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#9  No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#8  Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#7  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#6  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#5  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#4  Broken – Lovelytheband

#3  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

Future Hit:  Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#2  I Like Me Better – Lauv

#1  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

Kool Cameo:  Spice Up Your Life – Spice Girls

