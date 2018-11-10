November 10th and 11th, 2018
Featuring the Spice Girls who are going tour! Well, 4 members are!
#20 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#19 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#18 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd
#17 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
#16 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
#15 Kiss Me – Magic
#14 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
#13 Natural – Imagine Dragons
#12 With You – Tyler Shaw
#11 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#10 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille
#9 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
#8 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#7 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#6 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#5 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#4 Broken – Lovelytheband
#3 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
Future Hit: Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#2 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#1 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
Kool Cameo: Spice Up Your Life – Spice Girls
Future Hit: Hang Ups – Scott Helman