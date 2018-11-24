November 24th and 25th, 2018
A record 15 weeks for our #1 song!
#20 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
#19 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#18 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#17 Natural – Imagine Dragons
#16 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#15 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
#14 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
#13 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#12 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd
#11 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#10 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#9 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#8 With You – Tyler Shaw
#7 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille
#6 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#5 Body Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#4 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#3 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#2 Broken – Lovelytheband
#1 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
KOOL Cameo: I Knew You When – Marianas Trench
Future Hit: Be Alright – Dean Lewis