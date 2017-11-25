Listen Live

November 25th and 26th, 2017

7 weeks in a row at #1 for Pink!

By Top 20
#20 Hedley – Better Days
#19 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#18 Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – Strip That Down
#17 Lights – Giants
#16 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#15 Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
#14 Kesha – Praying
#13 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
#11 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#10 Scott Helman – PDA
#9 Charlie Puth – Attention
#8 Imagine Dragons – Thunder
#7 Ed Sheeran – Perfect
#6 Hedley – Love Again
#5 Ria Mae – Bend
#4 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#3 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do
#2 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#1 P!nk – What About Us
FUTURE HIT: Selena Gomez/Marshmello – Wolves
KOOL CAMEO: Michael Buble – It’s A Beautiful Day

Related posts

Odds and End, November 25th and 26th

November 18th and 19th, 2017

November 11th and 12th, 2017

Odd and Ends, November 4th and 5th

November 4th and 5th, 2017

Odds and Ends, October 28th and 29th

October 28th and 29th, 2017

Odd and Ends, October 21st and 22, 2017

October 21st and 22nd, 2017