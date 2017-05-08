Now Trending: Destroyed Fashion

Neiman Marcus, (a Department Store WAY out of my budget) is jumping on the high priced destroyed clothing fashion train. — In case you missed Nordstrom’s “muddy jeans.”

Their new high-top sneakers come with large holes, peeling leather and several scratches. Yup, it looks like something your dog chewed on all night.

Take a good look at the price! $2,043??

I’m waiting on socks with holes in them to become a destroyed fashion trend. I have 3 pairs ready!