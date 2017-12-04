A Collingwood teen is giving us a new perspective on the homeless. Seventeen-year-old Leah Denbok has compiled not just a collection of pictures, but also the stories behind the faces, in a book she calls Nowhere To Call Home. She admits she was hesitant about the project at first due to her own naivete…

The self-published book is available from Friesen Press and from Amazon with proceeds going to Barrie’s Bayside Mission. For more on the project listen below to our full interveiw with Leah…