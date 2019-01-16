Nudist Cafe Forced To Close Due To The Lack Of Bums In The Seats!

We first cracked the story in 2017! Listen!

UPDATE:

Cafe O’Naturel has been getting pretty good reviews from those who are willing to strip down to enjoy oysters, snails and foie gras. But despite the owners best efforts- the Restaurant in Paris is closing due to lack of bums in the chairs!

The naked restaurant hasn’t been open since November of 2017!

Perhaps the reason for it closing is that you have to leave your phones, along with your clothes in a change room before you enter the dining room!

The diners are giving slippers- although the majority of women usually keep their heels on!

You have until February 16th!