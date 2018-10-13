October 13th and 14th, 2018

#20 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#19 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

#18 Natural – Imagine Dragons

#17 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

#16 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

#15 Getting Closer – New City

#14 Not A Love Song – Bulow

#13 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#12 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#11 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#10 Kiss Me – Magic

#9 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

#8 Back To You – Selena Gomez

#7 Broken – Lovelytheband

#6 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#5 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#4 I Like Me Better – Lauv

#3 Delicate – Taylor Swift

#2 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#1 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

KOOL Cameo: Step By Step – New Kids On The Block

Future Hit: Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zed