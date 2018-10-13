Listen Live

October 13th and 14th, 2018

A Future Hit from Shawn Mendes.

By Top 20

#20  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille 

#19  Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

#18  Natural – Imagine Dragons

#17  Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

#16  The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

#15  Getting Closer – New City

#14  Not A Love Song – Bulow

#13  Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#12  Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#11  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#10  Kiss Me – Magic

#9  In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

#8  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#7  Broken – Lovelytheband

#6  No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#5  Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#4  I Like Me Better – Lauv

#3  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#2  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#1  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

KOOL Cameo:  Step By Step – New Kids On The Block
Future Hit: Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zed

