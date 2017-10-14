October 14th and 15th, 2017
We have a new number one song again! That didn't last long for Niall Horan!
#20 Lights – Giants
#19 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#18 Kesha – Praying
#17 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#16 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#15 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
#14 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#13 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
#12 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#11 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#10 Ria Mae – Bend (CANCON)
#9 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#8 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do
#7 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#6 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#5 Hedley – Love Again
#4 Charlie Puth – Attention
#3 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#2 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#1 P!nk – What About Us
KOOL CAMEO: Enrique Iglesias – Hero
BLAST From The PAST: Whitesnake – Here I Go Again (Number 1, 30 years ago!)