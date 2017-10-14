Listen Live

October 14th and 15th, 2017

We have a new number one song again! That didn't last long for Niall Horan!

By Top 20

#20 Lights – Giants

#19 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#18 Kesha – Praying

#17 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#16 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#15 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

#14 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#13 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

#12 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

#11 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#10 Ria Mae – Bend (CANCON)

#9 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#8 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do

#7 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

#6 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#5 Hedley – Love Again

#4 Charlie Puth – Attention

#3 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#2 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#1 P!nk – What About Us

KOOL CAMEO: Enrique Iglesias – Hero

BLAST From The PAST: Whitesnake – Here I Go Again (Number 1, 30 years ago!)

