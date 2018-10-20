Listen Live

October 20th and 21st, 2018

Our KOOL Cameo band celebrates 20 years together this year!

By Top 20

#20  Happier / Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#19  Never Be The Same / Camila Cabello

#18  Ain’t Easy / Elijah Woods/Jamie Fine

#17  Natural / Imagine Dragons

#16  The Middle / Zedd/Maren Morris/Grey

#15  Not A Love Song / Bulow

#14  Getting Closer / New City

#13  Bad Habits / Delaney Jane

#12  Whatever It Takes / Imagine Dragons

#11 In My Blood / Shawn Mendes

#10  Kiss Me / Magic

#9  Youngblood / 5 Seconds Of Summer

#8  Broken / Lovelytheband

#7  No Tears Left To Cry / Ariana Grande

#6  Back To You / Selena Gomez

#5  Delicate / Taylor Swift

#4  Growing Pains / Alessia Cara

#3  I Like Me Better / Lauv

#2  Body / Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#1  Girls Like You / Maroon 5

Kool Cameo:  Clocks / Coldplay

Future Hit: Shallow / Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Coldplay marks 20 years as a band with a new documentary filmed over the last 20 years. Here’s the trailer:

 

