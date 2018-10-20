October 20th and 21st, 2018
Our KOOL Cameo band celebrates 20 years together this year!
#20 Happier / Marshmello Feat. Bastille
#19 Never Be The Same / Camila Cabello
#18 Ain’t Easy / Elijah Woods/Jamie Fine
#17 Natural / Imagine Dragons
#16 The Middle / Zedd/Maren Morris/Grey
#15 Not A Love Song / Bulow
#14 Getting Closer / New City
#13 Bad Habits / Delaney Jane
#12 Whatever It Takes / Imagine Dragons
#11 In My Blood / Shawn Mendes
#10 Kiss Me / Magic
#9 Youngblood / 5 Seconds Of Summer
#8 Broken / Lovelytheband
#7 No Tears Left To Cry / Ariana Grande
#6 Back To You / Selena Gomez
#5 Delicate / Taylor Swift
#4 Growing Pains / Alessia Cara
#3 I Like Me Better / Lauv
#2 Body / Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#1 Girls Like You / Maroon 5
Kool Cameo: Clocks / Coldplay
Future Hit: Shallow / Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Coldplay marks 20 years as a band with a new documentary filmed over the last 20 years. Here’s the trailer:
Next month, Coldplay will release a new documentary called A Head Full Of Dreams, which charts their two decades together so far. It is directed by Mat Whitecross, who's been filming the band since their very first rehearsal.