October 21st and 22nd, 2017
Pink stays at #1 for a second week and a KOOL Cameo to honour a Canadian Music hero.
#20 Lights – Giants
#19 Kesha – Praying
#18 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#17 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#16 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#15 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#14 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
#13 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
#11 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#10 Ria Mae – Bend
#9 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#8 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#7 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do
#6 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#5 Hedley – Love Again
#4 Charlie Puth – Attention
#3 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#2 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#1 P!nk – What About Us
BLAST: Michael Jackson – Bad
KOOL CAMEO: Tragically Hip – Ahead By A Century