October 21st and 22nd, 2017

Pink stays at #1 for a second week and a KOOL Cameo to honour a Canadian Music hero.

#20 Lights – Giants

#19 Kesha – Praying

#18 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#17 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#16 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#15 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#14 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

#13 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

#11 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

#10 Ria Mae – Bend

#9 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#8 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#7 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do

#6 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

#5 Hedley – Love Again

#4 Charlie Puth – Attention

#3 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#2 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#1 P!nk – What About Us

BLAST: Michael Jackson – Bad

KOOL CAMEO: Tragically Hip – Ahead By A Century

