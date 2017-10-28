October 28th and 29th, 2017

#20 Lights – Giants

#19 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#18 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#17 Kesha – Praying

#16 Scott Helman – PDA

#15 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

#14 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#13 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

#11 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#10 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

#9 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#8 Ria Mae – Bend

#7 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do

#6 Hedley – Love Again (C

#5 Charlie Puth – Attention

#4 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#3 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

#2 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#1 P!nk – What About Us

FUTURE HIT: Taylor Swift – Gorgeous

KOOL CAMEO: Michael Jackson – Thriller