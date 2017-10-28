October 28th and 29th, 2017
Featuring new music from Taylor Swift.
#20 Lights – Giants
#19 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#18 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#17 Kesha – Praying
#16 Scott Helman – PDA
#15 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
#14 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#13 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
#11 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#10 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#9 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#8 Ria Mae – Bend
#7 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do
#6 Hedley – Love Again (C
#5 Charlie Puth – Attention
#4 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#3 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#2 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#1 P!nk – What About Us
FUTURE HIT: Taylor Swift – Gorgeous
KOOL CAMEO: Michael Jackson – Thriller