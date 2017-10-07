October 7th and 8th

#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#19 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#18 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#17 Calvin Harris Feat. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams & Big Sean – Feels

#16 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#15 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#14 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

#13 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#12 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

#11 Ria Mae – Bend

#10 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

#9 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do

#8 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#7 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#6 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#5 Hedley – Love Again

#4 Charlie Puth – Attention

#3 P!nk – What About Us

#2 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#1 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

FUTURE HIT: Ed Sheeran – Perfect

KOOL CAMEO: Tom Petty – Free Fallin’