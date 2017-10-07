October 7th and 8th
After 9 week, we have a new #1 song!
#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#19 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#18 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#17 Calvin Harris Feat. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams & Big Sean – Feels
#16 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#15 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#14 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#13 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#12 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
#11 Ria Mae – Bend
#10 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#9 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do
#8 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#7 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#6 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#5 Hedley – Love Again
#4 Charlie Puth – Attention
#3 P!nk – What About Us
#2 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#1 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
FUTURE HIT: Ed Sheeran – Perfect
KOOL CAMEO: Tom Petty – Free Fallin’