Odd and Ends, October 21st and 22, 2017
Go behind-the-scenes of Taylor Swift's Music Video and Sam Smith's upcoming album!
Taylor Swift‘s song “Look What You Made Me Do” was at #14 on this week’s Top 20 KOOL Countdown.
Check out this behind-the-scenes video where she explains a lot of the costumes she wore for the music video.
**
Sam Smith has released a ‘trailer’ for his new album The Thrill of it All, which comes out on November 3rd.
**
Shawn Mendes’ first tattoo is stunning!
Here’s the very first ink Shawn Mendes got done on him: a guitar that’s make from the skylin eof Toronto as well as trees and a lake!