Odd and Ends, October 21st and 22, 2017

Taylor Swift‘s song “Look What You Made Me Do” was at #14 on this week’s Top 20 KOOL Countdown.

Check out this behind-the-scenes video where she explains a lot of the costumes she wore for the music video.

Sam Smith has released a ‘trailer’ for his new album The Thrill of it All, which comes out on November 3rd.

Shawn Mendes’ first tattoo is stunning!

Here’s the very first ink Shawn Mendes got done on him: a guitar that’s make from the skylin eof Toronto as well as trees and a lake!