Odd and Ends, September 16th and 17th
Find out the reason why Selena Gomez has been flying under the radar recently.
Did Selena Gomez miss the MTV Video Music Awards because she was filming the new Woody Allen movie? Maybe. But maybe she was getting ready for something bigger: a kidney transplant!
She says: “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”
She received a kidney from her best friend.
Check out her story on Instagram:
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
**
Our KOOL Cameo this week was Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” which was covered this week by a gospel choir on America’s Got Talent. Here’s their version:
**
Shawn Mendes told Jimmy Fallon that he was roughed up by Drake’s security. Here’s the story: