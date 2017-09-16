Odd and Ends, September 16th and 17th

Did Selena Gomez miss the MTV Video Music Awards because she was filming the new Woody Allen movie? Maybe. But maybe she was getting ready for something bigger: a kidney transplant!

She says: “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

She received a kidney from her best friend.

Check out her story on Instagram:

**

Our KOOL Cameo this week was Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” which was covered this week by a gospel choir on America’s Got Talent. Here’s their version:

**

Shawn Mendes told Jimmy Fallon that he was roughed up by Drake’s security. Here’s the story:

