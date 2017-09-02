Listen Live

Odd and Ends, September 2 and 3

Alessia Cara wins an MTV VMA

By Top 20

Scott Helman is preparing for his tour with Ria Mae this fall. It looks like he’s DIY-ing it. Check out what looks like a stage back drop!

 

 

Zedd and Alessia Cara won an MTV Video Music Award late last Sunday Night.

 

CLICK HERE to see Alessia performing her song, “Scars to Your Beautiful” a the MTV VMAs this year.

