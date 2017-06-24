Odds and Ends: The Top 20 June 24 and 25th
Baby Bruno plus Shawn Hook's video for the Ellen show!
Shawn Hook, from British Columbia, was at # 13 this week with Reminding Me. Hook is a variation of his name real last name, Hlookoff. When he went by Hlookoff, he grabbed the Guinness World Record title for standing the longest on a Swiss exercise ball. He then sent a video Ellen for her “Why Aren’t You On TV” segment.
Check out the video. The part from Ellen starts at 1:48.
Shawn has said he wouldn’t mind going back on Ellen, this time for his music!
Miley was at #14 this week with “Malibu”.
She got her brother fired from doing any more Dolce and Gabbana shows because of this Instagram post:
Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It’s never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing…. BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!
Stefano Gabbana called the post ignorant and said because of the post, they won’t have Braison in any more shows.
Bruno Mars was at #5 this weekend on the Top 20 with “That’s What I Like”
He posted this cute Way back Wednesday photo, too anxious to share it to wait for #TBT.