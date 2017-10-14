Odds and Ends, October 14th and 15th
Hear a tiny bit of a new song from Shawn Mendes and check out Taylor's new social media ap.
Taylor swift is launching a new social media ap. Check it out:
Shawn Mendes teased his fans with a clip of a new song, which he posted to Snapchat then delete! Thankfully, his fans are swift and captured the video for posterity:
THE GOD DAMN LYRICS.!!! SM3 SM3 SM3@ShawnMendes VIA SNAPCHAT.
AND OFC *DELETED* 😂 pic.twitter.com/6jgRG3CFdN
— Alex and Sam (@MendesUpdate98) October 10, 2017