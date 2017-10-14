Listen Live

Odds and Ends, October 14th and 15th

Hear a tiny bit of a new song from Shawn Mendes and check out Taylor's new social media ap.

By Top 20

Taylor swift is launching a new social media ap. Check it out:

Shawn Mendes teased his fans with a clip of a new song, which he posted to Snapchat then delete! Thankfully, his fans are swift and captured the video for posterity:

 

Related posts

October 14th and 15th, 2017

October 7th and 8th

September 30th and October 1st, 2017

September 23rd and 24th, 2017

September 16th and 17th, 2017

Odd and Ends, September 16th and 17th

Odds and Ends, September 9 and 10

September 9th and 10th, 2017

Odd and Ends, September 2 and 3