Oh the Horror, Cow Pie Bingo Cancelled!

Up in North Andover, Massachusetts, it’s time for the 45th annual Sheep Shearing Festival – to be held this Sunday, May 21, from 10 to 4 p.m. at the Old Town Common.

The bad news is that the beloved event, Cow Pie Bingo, is no more.

Organized by North Andover Police Lt. Eric Foulds, it’s been a favourite feature of the event for years. Basically there’s a grid drawn on the field with each square having a number. A well-fed cow will be released onto the grid at some point, and when the cow poops, whichever number square the poop lands on wins a whole lot of cash.

Sadly, it seems interest is waning. Foulds said, “It’s a fundraiser, and we didn’t make as much money as we thought we were going to last year, and with the time and effort needed to put it on, it just wasn’t worth it.”

The good news is Foulds said if he gets a lot of feedback that it was really missed, he’ll probably start it up again next year. Get busy America! You’ve got some letters to write! We’ve got to get Cow Pie Bingo back in North Andover!

It’s all part of making America great again! (WickedLocal.com)