Ok, Yes, I’m Crying Because of An Ad

P&G has done it again. In anticipation of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, they’ve put out another Thank You, Mom ad called #loveoverbias and it’ll have you in tears.

P&G says, “For the Winter Olympics 2018, we’re honoring a mom’s role in helping her kids overcome the world’s bias. Just imagine what the world could be if we all saw each other through a mom’s loving eyes. Thank you, Mom”

Here’s their Thank You, Mom ad for Rio 2016:

