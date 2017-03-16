Old Furnace? You May Need To Have It Looked At

Barrie Fire officials urging residents on and near Drake Drive to have their furnaces checked, or at the very least ensure their carbon monoxide alarms are up to date and working properly. One family on the street was awakened early yesterday to the piercing sound of their alarm. Fire crews found dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the home. It was traced to an issue with the 19 year old furnace, which has since been replaced. Fire officials are concerned other furnace equipment on the street may be old and in need of repair or replacement.