Old Smartphones to Empower People with Sight Loss
CNIB's Phone It Forward program is now running.
What do you do with your old smartphone? Maybe you’ll sell it online for $50 – $100 or maybe you’ll just send it to electronics recycling. Now, you can donate it to CNIB Group, receive a tax receipt and help empower people with sight loss.
Victoria Nolan, who has sight loss, says,
“Having a smartphone is such an important part of my life, especially because of my sight loss. My phone has become a vital tool for navigating, reading, emailing and so many other things I do on a day-to-day basis. Today’s technology has made my life so much easier.”
In a press release, CNIB Group President and CEO, John M. Raffery, says
“Forty-six percent of Canadians who are blind don’t own a smartphone – at least not one that’s advanced enough to help them in their daily lives. Phone It Forward lets up put an all-in-one communications and accessibility solution into their hands that will help reduce barriers and drive independence.”
For more information on how to donate your old smartphone, go to phoneitforward.ca