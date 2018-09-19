Old Smartphones to Empower People with Sight Loss

What do you do with your old smartphone? Maybe you’ll sell it online for $50 – $100 or maybe you’ll just send it to electronics recycling. Now, you can donate it to CNIB Group, receive a tax receipt and help empower people with sight loss.

Victoria Nolan, who has sight loss, says,

In a press release, CNIB Group President and CEO, John M. Raffery, says

“Forty-six percent of Canadians who are blind don’t own a smartphone – at least not one that’s advanced enough to help them in their daily lives. Phone It Forward lets up put an all-in-one communications and accessibility solution into their hands that will help reduce barriers and drive independence.”

For more information on how to donate your old smartphone, go to phoneitforward.ca

Image: CNIB Group