Listen Live

Old Smartphones to Empower People with Sight Loss

CNIB's Phone It Forward program is now running.

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

What do you do with your old smartphone? Maybe you’ll sell it online for $50 – $100 or maybe you’ll just send it to electronics recycling. Now, you can donate it to CNIB Group, receive a tax receipt and help empower people with sight loss.

Victoria Nolan, who has sight loss, says,

“Having a smartphone is such an important part of my life, especially because of my sight loss. My phone has become a vital tool for navigating, reading, emailing and so many other things I do on a day-to-day basis. Today’s technology has made my life so much easier.”

In a press release, CNIB Group President and CEO, John M. Raffery, says

“Forty-six percent of Canadians who are blind don’t own a smartphone – at least not one that’s advanced enough to help them in their daily lives. Phone It Forward lets up put an all-in-one communications and accessibility solution into their hands that will help reduce barriers and drive independence.”

For more information on how to donate your old smartphone, go to phoneitforward.ca

 

Image: CNIB Group

Related posts

New YouTube Tool Shows how Digitally Addicted you Really are

Street Performers in Barrie Now Take Digital Tips

Facebook and Google Keep More Info on You Than You Thought