Listen Live

OLG Looking for Someone To Run Local Gaming Sites and Build New Ones

A Need for Someone To Helm Casino Rama, Georgian Downs, and Build in Collingwood or Wasaga Beach

By News

The OLG is looking for someone to not only take over operation of Casino Rama and Georgian Downs, but also consider building a gaming site in Wasaga Beach or Collingwood. Lots of paperwork needs to be done before any shovels go in the ground, but the OLG has issued Request for Proposal documents, and expects to announce more in Spring of next year.

Related posts

Suspect May Be Sporting a Brand New Necklace

Stolen Vehicle Involved in Barrie Hit and Run

Barrie To Benefit From Federal GO Transit Funding Injection

Attempted Murder in Midland

Three In Hospital Following Georgina Crash

UPDATE: Friday Could Be A ‘Blue’ Day At Crayola, Leaving Some ‘Red’ With Anger

More Queen’s Park Bucks To Fix The Bumps On Bayfield

Police Seeking Stolen Vehicle

Second Drug Dealing Arrest for Alliston Man