OLG Looking for Someone To Run Local Gaming Sites and Build New Ones
A Need for Someone To Helm Casino Rama, Georgian Downs, and Build in Collingwood or Wasaga Beach
The OLG is looking for someone to not only take over operation of Casino Rama and Georgian Downs, but also consider building a gaming site in Wasaga Beach or Collingwood. Lots of paperwork needs to be done before any shovels go in the ground, but the OLG has issued Request for Proposal documents, and expects to announce more in Spring of next year.