Olivia Munn Has An Awkward Moment With Her Dog In The Airport

It's not what it looks like!

By Dirt/Divas

Olivia Munn was mortified by a photo of her dog named Chance as a picture was taken that looked like Chance was peeing on a strangers leg…Awkward!

 

Olivia and Chance were in the airport in LA, when the dog was caught lifting his hind leg as if to pee, whoever; the dog simply wanted his leg stretched!

