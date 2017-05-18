OMB Replacement Welcome News to Oro Medonte Mayor

New legislation in the works that would changing up the Ontario Municipal Board. The province has made it known it plans to replace the OMB with a new, less-powerful Local Planning Appeal Tribunal. Oro Medonte has had more than its fair share of experience with the OMB as it is now, and Mayor Harry Hughes says the changes will be a good thing.

He adds the new system will be made in consultation with municipalities.

The OMB has long been criticized as tilted in favour of developers, the new body will have less scope for overruling municipal decisions.