On the Anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley

You'll now be charged to visit his grave.

By Dirt/Divas

For nearly four decades, fans of Elvis Presley have made a solemn procession past his grave at his Graceland mansion during the annual candlelight vigil commemorating his death, without paying a penny.

This year, on the 40th anniversary of the rock ‘n’ roll icon’s death, it’s going to cost them $28.75.

Many fans are not happy. Graceland says that with the fee comes a wristband that not only allows you to walk up the driveway past his grave but will also give fans access to a new $45 million entertainment complex at the Memphis tourist attraction.

Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis.

