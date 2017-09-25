On The Missing List
48-year-old woman, 12-year-old boy
OPP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 48-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy. Angela Jewell and Andre Lopez-Jewell were last seen around 1pm Sunday at Edmore Beach in Tiny Township.
Angela is described as:
- 5′ 7″, 160 pounds
- salt and pepper hair
- tattoo of a snake and cross on her back
Andre is described as:
- 5′ 5′, 100 pounds
- dirty blonde hair, blue eyes
- may be carrying a black Swiss Army backpack
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).