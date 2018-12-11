Once Upon A Deadpool Is Out Tomorrow And Every 10-Year-Old Is Losing Their Mind!
Finally, my ten-year-old can watch this movie!
So if you haven’t heard, there’s another Deadpool movie coming out called “Once upon a DeadPool” this movie is PG-13 making it watchable for the younger audiences.
The latest trailer has Ryan Reynolds defending Nickelback after Fred Savage called them “Overproduced, formulaic eat Garbage…”
Dec. 12th. #RespectTheBack pic.twitter.com/emfSkHpJvt
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 10, 2018
Nickelback responded to the new trailer saying “Well, that’s one way to start yours day.”
Once Upon A dead pool retells the second movie that a 10-year-old can watch without parents having to explain too much!
Ryan explains the movie as
“Almost like John candy and Macaulay Culkin. But with kidnapping, chest hair and cash grab. #OnceUponADeadpool”
One dollar from every ticket sold for Once upon a Deadpool in the U.S. between December 12-24 goes towards the Fudge Cancer charity.