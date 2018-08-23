One Arrest Leads To Four More and A Search of a Barrie Home

One arrest in Barrie lead to another, and another, and another, and another.

Barrie Police say a traffic stop on Peel St. Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of the vehicle’s driver, charged with Drug Possession.

That lead to police knocking on the door of the home in which he was parked in front, where four more people, two men and two women, were taken into custody.

Officers then got a search warrant written up for the home, and were as of late Thursday afternoon, continuing to search.

So far, police say some fentanyl and heroin was seized.

The home had been under investigation for the previous few weeks.