One Bad Guy Still On The Lam Following Early Morning Barrie Robbery

Barrie Police continue to ask you avoid the area of Blake and St. Vincent this hour, as investigators comb the scene for clues to an early morning robbery.

It happened before 4:00 this morning at Duckworth Plaza, the two victims gave cops a getaway car description that matched the description of one found not long after… crashed at St. Vincent Park. It appears the driver lost control.

Three of four suspects, a man and two women, were taken into custody. A fourth still on the lamb, described as:

Male, black (18 to 20 yrs.)

Thin build, 6’

Dark hair – dreadlocks

Dark goatee

Wearing white or beige pants, white long sleeved shirt, and has a sling on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129