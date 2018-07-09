One Bradford Teen Dead, Another In Hospital Following King Township Crash
Eighteen-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead On Scene
Police say a crash this morning claimed the life of one Bradford teen, and put another in hospital. York Regional Police say the single-vehicle collision happened in King Township just before 3:00 this morning, on King St. near Dufferin. The passenger, an 18-year-old man from Bradford, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver, a 17-year-old woman also from Bradford, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.