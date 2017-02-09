One Charged, Rest Sent Packing, After Trespassing Call in Innisfil

Some adventure seeking ended with stern words for some, and charges for another. South Simcoe Police got word of some flashlights spotted in an abandoned home in Innisfil, just after midnight this morning. Officers went to check out out and say they found six young adults who claim they found the vacant building on an online list of abandoned homes to explore. One of the group, an 18-year-old girl from Georgina, was allegedly violating a parole order at the time police came across her, so she was taken downtown. The rest were cautioned by police and sent on their way.