One Drug Dealing Arrest Leads To Two More

Three people facing charges following a team effort between south Simcoe and Barrie Police. It started April 13th when South Simcoe Police arrested a young man at his home and charged him with Trafficking. During the arrest, a person of interest was identified and police began surveillance operations. A taxi driver in Barrie, along with a front seat passenger were both arrested April 28th. The taxi driver, a 55-year-old Innisfil man, facing the lion’s share of drug-related charges, while the passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Innisfil, has also been charged. Police claim drugs seized from the cab include fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and pot.