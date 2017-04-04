Listen Live

One in Custody, Another in Hospital After Armed Robbery in Orillia

Orillia Police Say Suspect Held Up Gas Station with a Knife

News

A suspect is in custody after an armed gas station robbery sent an employee to hospital. Orillia OPP got the call around 9:00 last night to a Colborne St. gas bar, where police say the clerk was assaulted by a suspect with a knife. Officers were on scene immediately, and took one person into custody. The employee suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

