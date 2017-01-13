Listen Live

One Last Dad Joke From Barack Obama

The United States has one week left before the end of the world as they know it….I mean, before Donald Trump becomes President, so it’s important to savour every last moment of Barack Obama’s presidency.

On Friday, the Curiosity Rover, a rover exploring Mars, took to Twitter to share that it was carrying the Prez’s signature to the planet as it wrote:

And of course, the commander-in-chief had the perfect response to NASA and the White House screen grabbed the moment and captioned it perfectly on Instagram.

One last dad joke.

A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on

Classic!

