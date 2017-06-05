The Show went on despite another terror attack on London. Ariana Grande returned to the UK with pals like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus for the charity gig, put together to raise funds for the families of last month’s Manchester Arena bombing victims. Memorable moments included a local choir from Parrs Wood High School, which included survivors of the bombing, which took place after her concert in Manchester on May 22…There were also performances by Black Eyed Peas, Niall Horan, and Coldplay!

Sunday’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert generated $2.6 million in donations over a three-hour period for a special fund to help victims of the terrorist attack on Ariana Grande’s May 22 show, contributing to the $12.9 million raised so far, organizers said.

DONATE TO THE UK RED CROSS!