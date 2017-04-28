One Reason Why Educators Are Warning of A New Netflix Show

Have you seen this new Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, a fictional look at the reasons behind one teen’s suicide? The Simcoe County District School Board is joining other education and mental health organizations in warning parents against using the series as a teaching tool for kids.

That is Danielle Mink, a Board Mental Health Leader, who says they know kids will see the show regardless.

The Simcoe County District School Board’s website is full of community resources for those in need of guidance.