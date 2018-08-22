OPP Responding To Report Of Stolen Vehicle Recover Another Stolen Vehicle

A curious caper in Severn Township.

Severn Township man called Ontario Provincial Police Tuesday afternoon as he watched his SUV being driven – stolen – from his property on Mount Stephen Road.

As officers searched unsuccessfully for the 2016 Silver Jeep Wrangler Limited Edition 4×4 with Ontario licence BYTX499 they found another vehicle left abandoned on the property. It had been reported stolen early Tuesday from the West Parry Sound area.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).