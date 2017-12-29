Only 3% Of The Population Know The Lyrics To Auld Lang Syne

Auld Lang Syne is sung as a way to bid farewell to the old year in many English-speaking countries.

42% of millennials don’t know a single word of the famous New Year’s anthem…

Most people don’t know that Robert Burns wrote the words, with 3% thinking that it was Mariah Carey was the author!

40% of people, when asked, thought the Beatles were the writers, 60% thought the song came from Abba and yes- 34% said that Taylor Swift wrote it… (There was a percentage, 45% that thought Snoop Dog wrote it…)

Here’s the lyrics

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and old lang syne?

CHORUS:

For auld lang syne, my dear,

for auld lang syne,

we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!

and surely I’ll buy mine!

And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes,

and picked the daisies fine;

But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,

since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream, f

rom morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!

And give me a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll take a right good-will draught,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

