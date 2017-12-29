Only 3% Of The Population Know The Lyrics To Auld Lang Syne
Do you know the words?
Auld Lang Syne is sung as a way to bid farewell to the old year in many English-speaking countries.
42% of millennials don’t know a single word of the famous New Year’s anthem…
Most people don’t know that Robert Burns wrote the words, with 3% thinking that it was Mariah Carey was the author!
40% of people, when asked, thought the Beatles were the writers, 60% thought the song came from Abba and yes- 34% said that Taylor Swift wrote it… (There was a percentage, 45% that thought Snoop Dog wrote it…)
Here’s the lyrics
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and old lang syne?
CHORUS:
For auld lang syne, my dear,
for auld lang syne,
we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.
And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!
and surely I’ll buy mine!
And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.
CHORUS
We two have run about the slopes,
and picked the daisies fine;
But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,
since auld lang syne.
CHORUS
We two have paddled in the stream, f
rom morning sun till dine;
But seas between us broad have roared since auld lang syne.
CHORUS
And there’s a hand my trusty friend!
And give me a hand o’ thine!
And we’ll take a right good-will draught,
for auld lang syne.
CHORUS
Funny Mom Spoof!