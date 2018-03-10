Ontario PC leadership campaign wraps up Saturday

The Ontario PC leadership race will end today, this after a judge rejects a request to extend the contest by a week. In his ruling Friday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Todd Archibald says extending the race, which cost the party $1.5 million to run, would adversely impact the 64,053 people who have already voted in the race. Archibald went on to say that the disenfranchised members didn’t attempt to resolve the issue first within party was grounds for dismissal of the claim. Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney, Doug Ford and Tanya Granic Allen are vying to seize the helm of Ontario’s Tories following the departure of Patrick Brown.