Ontario School Wants to Ban Cartwheels

Callander is an Ontario town just south of North Bay and students who go to school there won’t be cartwheeling to this news.

M.T. Davidson Public School released a draft handbook of playground rules for the 2017-18 school year and a cartwheel is among banned activities.

Their reason for the ban is that cartwheels could cause head, neck and wrist injuries.

The Safe School advisory committee will meet Oct. 2nd to review the drafted handbook policy, until then it’s ok to do a cartwheel!