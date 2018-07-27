Listen Live

Ontario To Scrap Cannabis Plans, Allow Sales Outside Of LCBO

Doug Ford Wants Private Dispensaries To Stay Open

By News

The former Liberal provincial government and Ontario police forces spent much of the last two years cracking down on illegal cannabis dispensaries. Previously, we were led to believe that by October dispensaries will cease to exist and the LCBO will take over the legal cannabis trade. However, last night news broke that premier Doug Ford plans to go against the Liberals’ plans.

Instead of the LCBO and Ontario Cannabis Stores running the show, private and independent cannabis dispensaries will be handed the rights to sell. The official announcement could occur as early as next week.

 

Before the end of 2018, 40 Ontario Cannabis Stores were supposed to launch. However, we can now expect that OCS will function as a wholesaler supplying weed to private dispensaries throughout Ontario rather than a main source.

