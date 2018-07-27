Ontario To Scrap Cannabis Plans, Allow Sales Outside Of LCBO

The former Liberal provincial government and Ontario police forces spent much of the last two years cracking down on illegal cannabis dispensaries. Previously, we were led to believe that by October dispensaries will cease to exist and the LCBO will take over the legal cannabis trade. However, last night news broke that premier Doug Ford plans to go against the Liberals’ plans.

Instead of the LCBO and Ontario Cannabis Stores running the show, private and independent cannabis dispensaries will be handed the rights to sell. The official announcement could occur as early as next week.

The Ontario government will let private retailers open up brick-and-mortar stores in the province. This is a huge win for the consumer and for the entrepreneur/industry. #cannabis #ontario #OCS https://t.co/n2n2Uv9Qia — Colin Bam (@ColinBambury) July 27, 2018

Before the end of 2018, 40 Ontario Cannabis Stores were supposed to launch. However, we can now expect that OCS will function as a wholesaler supplying weed to private dispensaries throughout Ontario rather than a main source.