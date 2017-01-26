Ontario Town To Transform Into The World Of Harry Potter

This October, all your wizarding dreams will come true – in Goderich. The town will be transformed into the world of Harry Potter for a magical three-day festival.

They’ll be hosting an event called Harry Potter and the Transfigured Town from October 13 to 15 of this year. The festival is dedicated to all die-hard fans of J.K. Rowling’s boy wizard and is intended to raise funds towards the improvement of the town.

A couple of exciting activities have been confirmed for the festival so far, including:

Official Quidditch Canada matches for Goderich’s Cup,

Unofficial Quidditch matches for the Marauder’s Cup,

Live performances by The Lovegoods and Tonks, as well as The Aurors,

Multiple vendors and participating businesses (including a craft wand shop),

A Poly-Wizard Tournament,

A House challenge,

A scavenger hunt,

Free face painting, and much more!

Tickets cost between $15 and $20 and you can get them in advance here.

Plan your road trips!