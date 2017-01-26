Listen Live

Ontario Town To Transform Into The World Of Harry Potter

Calling All Harry Potter Enthusiasts

This October, all your wizarding dreams will come true – in Goderich.  The town will be transformed into the world of Harry Potter for a magical three-day festival.

They’ll be hosting an event called Harry Potter and the Transfigured Town from October 13 to 15 of this year. The festival is dedicated to all die-hard fans of J.K. Rowling’s boy wizard and is intended to raise funds towards the improvement of the town.

A couple of exciting activities have been confirmed for the festival so far, including:

  • Official Quidditch Canada matches for Goderich’s Cup,
  • Unofficial Quidditch matches for the Marauder’s Cup,
  • Live performances by The Lovegoods and Tonks, as well as The Aurors,
  • Multiple vendors and participating businesses (including a craft wand shop),
  • A Poly-Wizard Tournament,
  • A House challenge,
  • A scavenger hunt,
  • Free face painting, and much more!

Tickets cost between $15 and $20 and you can get them in advance here.

Plan your road trips!

