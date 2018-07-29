Ontario Wildfire getting close to Trans-Canada Highway

Parry Sound 33 is getting dangerously close to the TransCanada Highway. The 76 square kilometre wildfire in Northern Ontario is now only 7 kilometres away from the thoroughfare. A Ministry of Natural Resources spokesperson says the situation is being monitored closely by the ministry and provincial police. If the smoke is heavy enough a portion of the highway could be closed. Ontario firefighters have been fighting it with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico.