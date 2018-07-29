Listen Live

Ontario Wildfire getting close to Trans-Canada Highway

The blaze is now 7km away from the thoroughfare

Parry Sound 33 is getting dangerously close to the TransCanada Highway. The 76 square kilometre wildfire in Northern Ontario is now only 7 kilometres away from the thoroughfare. A Ministry of Natural Resources spokesperson says the situation is being monitored closely by the ministry and provincial police. If the smoke is heavy enough a portion of the highway could be closed. Ontario firefighters have been fighting it with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico.

