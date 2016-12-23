Open and Closed – Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year’s
Plan Ahead
CHRISTMAS EVE
Most retail outlets and fast food restaurants will be closing early, many by 4pm, some earlier
- Georgian Mall – 8:30-5:00
- Bayfield Mall – 8:30-5:00
- Kozlov Centre – 9:00-5:00
- Tanger Outlets – 9:00-5:00
- Orillia Square Mall – 8:00-6:00
- Some drug stores will be open until midnight. Click Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall/PharmaPlus or Guardian for store locations and hours
Public Transit
- Barrie – regular service
- Orillia – service ends at 6:15pm
- Colltrans – regular service
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Midland – last bus leaves library 3:15pm; Penetanguishene – last bus leaves mall 3:30pm
- Bradford – no service
- GO Transit – Saturday schedule, bus only
CHRISTMAS DAY
Closed
- Government Offices
- Post Office
- Banks
- Malls and most retail outlets
Open
- Some drug stores. Click Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall/PharmaPlus or Guardian for store locations and hours
- Some convenience stores
- Some gas stations
- Some coffee shops
- Some restaurants are open for Christmas dinner
- some (few) fast food restaurants are open
- Casino Rama
- OLG Slots at Georgian Downs
Public Transit
- Barrie – no service
- Orillia – no service
- Colltrans – no service
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Wasaga Beach – no service
- Clearview – no service
- Midland – no service
- Bradford – no service
- GO Transit – Sunday schedule, bus only
BOXING DAY (Mon Dec 26)
Closed
- Government Offices
- Post Office
- Banks
- Schools
- Beer Stores
- LCBO
Open
- Most retail outlets
- Georgian Mall – 8:30-6:00
- Bayfield Mall – 8:30-6:00
- Kozlov Centre – 9:00-6:00
- Tanger Outlets – 8:00-8:00
- Orillia Square Mall – 9:30-5:00
Public Transit
- Barrie – Sunday Service with early 7:00am start time
- Orillia – no service
- Colltrans – regular service
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Wasaga Beach – regular service
- Clearview – regular service
- Midland – no service
- Bradford – no service
- GO Transit – Saturday schedule, bus only
Garbage Collection
- Barrie – regular collection
- Orillia – collection delayed by one day this week
- Simcoe County – regular collection
STATUTORY HOLIDAY (Tue Dec 27)
Public Transit
- Barrie – regular week-day service
- Orillia – regular week-day service
- Colltrans – regular service
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Midland – no service
- Bradford – no service
- GO Transit – Saturday schedule, bus only
Garbage Collection
- Barrie – regular pick-up
- Orillia – collection delayed by one day this week
- Simcoe County – regular collection
FRIDAY (Dec 31)
GO Transit
– Early homebound train trips will depart Union heading northbound at 12:25, 13:25 & 14:25
– Cancelled train trips from Union at 16:40, 17:35 & 18:45
– Regular train trips will depart Union heading northbound at 15:40, 16:10, 17:05 & 18:05
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Many retail outlets, businesses, municipal offices and fast food restaurants will be closing early
- Georgian Mall – 9:30-5:00
- Bayfield Mall – 9:30-5:00
- Kozlov Centre – 9:00-5:00
- Tanger Outlets – 9:30-6:00
- Orillia Square Mall – 9:30-5:00
Public Transit
- Barrie – regular daytime service; extended free service 5pm-3am
- Orillia – regular daytime service; extended free service 7:15 pm to 1:15 am
- Colltrans – regular daytime service; New Year’s Eve – Free Service 6pm-2am
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Wasaga Beach – regular service
- Clearview – regular service
- Midland – last bus leaves library 3:15pm; Penetanguishene – last bus leaves mall 3:30pm
- Bradford – service begins at 5pm, ends at 3am
- GO Transit – Saturday schedule NOTE: new year-round weekend GO Train service begins today on Barrie Train Line (three trips to Toronto, three back to Barrie). Click here for details
NEW YEAR’S DAY
Closed
- Government Offices
- Post Office
- Most large retail outlets and malls
- Banks
Open
- Some drug stores. Click Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall/PharmaPlus or Guardian for store locations and hours
- Some grocery stores
- Convenience Stores
- Casino Rama
- OLG Slots at Georgian Downs
Public Transit
- Barrie – no service
- Orillia – no service
- Colltrans – no service
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Wasaga Beach – regular service
- Clearview – no service
- Midland – no service
- Bradford – no service
- GO Transit – Sunday schedule NOTE: new year-round weekend GO Train service now in effect on Barrie Train Line (three trips to Toronto, three back to Barrie). Click here for details
STATUTORY HOLIDAY (Mon Jan 2)
CLOSED
- most government offices
- schools
- banks
- post office
OPEN
- most retailers, inclduing beer stores and LCBO
- Casino Rama
- OLG Slots at Georgian Downs
Public Transit
- Barrie – regular service
- Orillia – regular service
- Colltrans – regular service
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Wasaga Beach – regular service
- Clearview – regular service
- Midland – no service
- Bradford – no service
- GO Transit – Sunday schedule NOTE: new year-round weekend GO Train service now in effect on Barrie Train Line (three trips to Toronto, three back to Barrie). Click here for details
Garbage Collection
- Barrie – regular pick-up
- Orillia – collection delayed by one day this week
- Simcoe County – regular collection