Operation All Hands on Deck wraps up first week
South Simcoe offers laid speeding, distracted driving and illegal parking charges
With the first week of school in the books, South Simcoe Officers laid a number of charges.
During “Operation All Hands on Deck” a variety of offences were nabbed including speeding, distracted driving and illegal parking.
Some of the specific incidents include:
- 62-year-old Newmarket woman charged with speeding after vehicle clocked at 99 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr Community Safety Zone on 20th Sideroad in Innisfil.
- 50-year-old Whitby man’s licence suspended for warn range caution and charged with speeding 77 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone in Bradford.
- 42-year-old King Township man charged with insecure load on Holland Street West in Bradford after an officer stopped a utility trailer with an unsecured bobcat.
- 30-year-old Toronto woman charged with unsafe lane change after a vehicle trying to pass someone on County Road 4 in Innisfil drove directly into the path of a police cruiser.
Five speeders charged in the first half hour of enforcement on day one of school outside Alcona Glen Public School on Innisfil Beach Road.