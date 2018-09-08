Operation All Hands on Deck wraps up first week

With the first week of school in the books, South Simcoe Officers laid a number of charges.

During “Operation All Hands on Deck” a variety of offences were nabbed including speeding, distracted driving and illegal parking.

Some of the specific incidents include:

62-year-old Newmarket woman charged with speeding after vehicle clocked at 99 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr Community Safety Zone on 20th Sideroad in Innisfil.

50-year-old Whitby man’s licence suspended for warn range caution and charged with speeding 77 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone in Bradford.

42-year-old King Township man charged with insecure load on Holland Street West in Bradford after an officer stopped a utility trailer with an unsecured bobcat.

30-year-old Toronto woman charged with unsafe lane change after a vehicle trying to pass someone on County Road 4 in Innisfil drove directly into the path of a police cruiser.

Five speeders charged in the first half hour of enforcement on day one of school outside Alcona Glen Public School on Innisfil Beach Road.