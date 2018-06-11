Listen Live

Operation Clean Sweep Sees Thirty-Two People Charged

Multi-Organization Blitz On Those Neglecting to Go to Court

A joint effort had thirty-two wanted individuals behind bars. It’s called Operation Clean Sweep, and for four days starting June 4th, officers with Southern Georgian Bay, Huntsville, and Bracebridge OPP detachments tracked down individuals who hadn’t shown up at Ontario Court of Justice as per bail conditions. They did it with the help of the OPP Central Region Canine Unit, Emergency Response Unit, Christian Island Detachment of the Anishinabek Police Service, and Parole Services Midland.

