Operation Santa Claus
Help provide useful gift boxes to Canadian soldiers serving overseas during Christmas through Operation Santa Claus.
There are approximately 550 soldiers somewhere that will not be home.
To date Moore Packaging has donated the boxes, BIN Management through Angie the warehouse space, TD Bank has given us a bank account and numerous retailers are giving us items we want to send.
The boxes will contain items soldiers would not get where that have been stationed, (see examples below).